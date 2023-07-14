Titans announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

We’re almost there.

The Tennessee Titans have released the schedule for training camp, which is scheduled to mark its arrival on July 25th. The schedule features five practices that may be attended by the general public, beginning on Saturday, July 29, at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Public tickets will be claimed via a lottery system through limited availability.

.@Titans announce training camp dates for fans via lottery system.



INFO https://t.co/c1hFbhL0RU pic.twitter.com/jhbJ12o1c6 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 13, 2023

General public training camp days –

Saturday, July 29th: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Back Together Weekend)

Tuesday, August 1st: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Friday, August 4th: 9:15 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 10th: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22nd: 9:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Practice vs. New England Patriots)

Fans have until 11:59PM local time on Saturday, July 15th to submit their interest for one of the five dates.

Here’s the link to the lottery for tickets: CLICK HERE.

Winners will be contacted with instructions on how to claim their tickets on July 19th, with a 48-hour window to claim to their winning ticket.

The Titans will open the preseason on Saturday, August 12th in Chicago against the Bears. They will open their regular season approximately one month later (September 10th) in New Orleans against the Saints.