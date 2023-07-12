Updated DeAndre Hopkins next team odds

The betting markets are usually pretty sharp. They don’t get those big, beautiful buildings in Las Vegas by losing very much - so that is why the latest update on the odds for the next team DeAndre Hopkins will play for made me do a double-take. Yesterday he was +500 at DK Sportsbook to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Today he is -300. That’s not nothing.

It’s not over until it’s over, but this is a positive development. Between this and the earlier report that the Titans have been more aggressive in their contract offer to Hopkins than other teams, there is plenty of smoke around the situation. Hopefully, that means they will get it done. It would be great if that happened as soon as today!

If you are here and reading this, you know how important it is for the Titans to land Hopkins. Having Hopkins line up opposite Treylon Burks would give the Titans a legit passing game.