The Creamsicles are back, New York Jets on Hard Knocks, and other NFL news

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back the “creamsicle” uniforms this season. They are some of the best/worst uniforms in the history of sports.
The official Buccaneers’ ‘Creamsicle’ uniforms that they will wear in Week 6 vs. the Lions: pic.twitter.com/mKpSG5jGIg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023
- From the things you don’t care about department, I was a Bucs fan in the 1990s before the Tennessee Titans came to town because I saw those glorious uniforms in a scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills at Vanderbilt University. We won the tickets from a drawing we entered at an Arby’s before we went to Opryland one night. I’m more Nashville than anyone else.
- Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough Aaron Rodgers, it was announced today that the New York Jets will be on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year.
- People are raving about the new Quarterback documentary on Netflix. I guess I need to sign up for Netflix again. The biggest question I have about the show is, how did Marcus Mariota manage to get himself included?
- Saquan Barkley and the New York Giants are still pretty far apart on a long-term contract, according to Dianna Russini. She went on to say that he might not be there in week 1 if he doesn’t get a deal. That would be a huge mistake.
- The ESPYs are tonight. Does anyone still watch those?
