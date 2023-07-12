Titans Roster Profile: OL JaMarco Jones

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing interior offensive linemen JaMarco Jones.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 293

College: Ohio State

Entered League: No. 168 overall selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft

Experience: 6

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Jamarco Jones signed a 2 year, $4,800,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $750,000 signing bonus, $3,150,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,400,000. In 2023, Jones will earn a base salary of $2,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,401,471 and a dead cap value of $1,475,000.” Spotrac

The Good

The Titans signed Jones during the 2022 offseason to add depth, experience and versatility to their offensive line. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a terrific relationship with Jones after helping initially recruit him to Ohio State. Jones has appeared in 36 career contests with the Seahawks with starts at right guard (3), right tackle (2), left guard (1) and left tackle (1).

The Bad

Jones suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury last summer. Jones was expected to compete to start at left guard, but quickly lost ground to Aaron Brewer before suffering the injury. The Titans haven’t really had an extended opportunity to evaluate Jones despite him entering his second campaign with the team in 2023.

Jones entered the league as an offensive tackle, but quickly made the transition to guard, where he was better-suited to play. Jones played 163 snaps for the Seahawks in 2021 at four different positions (LG 99, RT 33, LT 21, RG 10). He delivered league-average results at best, earning a pass-blocking grade of 54.6 from Pro Football Focus.

2023 Outlook:

Jones’ experience and versatility should help him make the Titans’ 53-man roster. Dillon Radunz starting on the PUP and Nicholas Petit-Frere’s six-game suspension should help Jones claim a depth role in Tennessee. The real question is how far up the depth chart Jones can climb.

Jones was working as the second-team right tackle throughout OTAs. Does that make Jones the in-house favorite to replace Petit-Frere at right tackle? Jones has experience with the position.

If the Titans are searching for in-house solutions at right tackle, Jones might make the most sense. He could face competition from Daniel Brunskill, who would be moving from right guard to right tackle. Jaelyn Duncan, Andrew Rupcich, and John Ojukwu are also on the roster.