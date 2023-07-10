No more sports desk at New York Times, Patrick Mahomes finished his house and other NFL news

- The New York Times announced today that they will no longer have a free-standing sports desk. They will rely on The Athletic for their sports content. Joe Rexrode anchors the Tennessee Titans coverage at The Athletic and does a great job.
- Speaking of The Athletic, they have a new podcast series out highlighting some of the young playcallers in today’s NFL. Should be an interesting listen.
- One more from The Athletic, the biggest summer concern for every NFL team.
- Patrick Mahomes finished building his house. It’s decent. We are in the process of looking for a house. It’s safe to say even his old one is out of our price range:
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany finished building their dream home.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2023
In 2021, Mahomes announced he bought a plot of land in Kansas City and said he's building a house there.
This is the result:
▪️ Massive Mansion
▪️ Giant Pool
▪️ Big Private Pond
▪️ Par 3 Golf… pic.twitter.com/zBdCOEVc8K
- Doug Pederson hired his son to be the Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach. What could go wrong there?
- The MLB Home Run Derby is tonight. It’s cool to hate on the derby, but I really enjoy it. Will you be watching?
Loading comments...