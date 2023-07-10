No more sports desk at New York Times, Patrick Mahomes finished his house and other NFL news

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany finished building their dream home.



In 2021, Mahomes announced he bought a plot of land in Kansas City and said he's building a house there.



This is the result:

▪️ Massive Mansion

▪️ Giant Pool

▪️ Big Private Pond

▪️ Par 3 Golf… pic.twitter.com/zBdCOEVc8K