 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No more sports desk at New York Times, Patrick Mahomes finished his house and other NFL news

By Jimmy Morris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
  • The New York Times announced today that they will no longer have a free-standing sports desk. They will rely on The Athletic for their sports content. Joe Rexrode anchors the Tennessee Titans coverage at The Athletic and does a great job.
  • Speaking of The Athletic, they have a new podcast series out highlighting some of the young playcallers in today’s NFL. Should be an interesting listen.
  • One more from The Athletic, the biggest summer concern for every NFL team.
  • Patrick Mahomes finished building his house. It’s decent. We are in the process of looking for a house. It’s safe to say even his old one is out of our price range:
  • Doug Pederson hired his son to be the Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach. What could go wrong there?
  • The MLB Home Run Derby is tonight. It’s cool to hate on the derby, but I really enjoy it. Will you be watching?

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...