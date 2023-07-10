Titans Roster Profile: IOL Corey Levin

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing interior offensive linemen Corey Levin.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 307

College: Chattanooga

Entered League: No. 217 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft

Experience: 7

Years with team: 2017-18, 2021-present

Contract Status

“Corey Levin signed a 1 year, $1,080,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $1,080,000. In 2023, Levin will earn a base salary of $1,080,000, while carrying a cap hit of $940,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Corey Levin started a career-high three contests for the Titans in 2022 and appeared in several others following Ben Jones’ season-ending injury. Levin became the new starting center. Levin played well all things considered.

Levin played 230 total snaps at center, and 18 at right guard via spot duty. Levin was credited with allowing just 1.0 sack, and was whistled for one penalty, according to Pro Football Focus. The steady veteran earned an outstanding pass-blocking grade of 81.6 for his efforts, having allowed just four pressures and zero quarterback hits.

PFF assigned him a solid run-blocking grade of 64.6, totaling an overall score of 68.3.

Levin is versatile enough to play all three interior positions. It makes Levin a lock to maintain his positioning on the active game-day roster. The Titans wisely re-signed Levin to an affordable one-year contract earlier this offseason following his strong showing in 2022.

The Bad

Levin is a seven year veteran journeyman that’s bounced around the league. He’s never managed to legitimately contend for a starting position with the Titans or elsewhere. Levin didn’t fare as well in 2021 and 2018, which qualify as the last two times he saw extended action prior to 2022. If the Titans wanted to roster an ascending talent with long-term starter potential at this roster spot, Levin probably isn’t the answer.

2023 Outlook:

Levin is expected to back up Aaron Brewer at center. The Titans paid Brewer this offseason, so we don’t see a legitimate competition occurring. It wouldn’t be shocking if Levin is the first-choice back up at left guard (Peter Skoronski) and right guard (Daniel Brunskill) as well. If the Titans shuffle things around after Nicholas Petit-Frere’s suspension, Levin may be the No. 1 in-house choice to enter the starting five.