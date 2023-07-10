Report: Titans made ‘aggressive offer’ to WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Tennessee Titans made an “aggressive offer” to sign free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to a new report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (rare rookie set-up with specialists; D-Hop; Patriots QBs past and present hang together in Hamptons; Mac’s “QB Club” work continues; Ja’Whaun Bentley’s coverage; DeVante Parker opens things up etc.) https://t.co/ybgZ6aNVza — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 9, 2023

Reiss reports that the Titans and New England Patriots both have submitted contract offers to Hopkins’ camp, but the Titans have been more aggressive to this point. This qualifies as a legitimate update because it indicates the Titans have placed the best offer on the table. Reiss is extremely plugged in with the Patriots franchise.

Reiss also reports that Hopkins isn’t close to signing a contract. It appears Hopkins is hoping for a third potential suitor to enter the mix, which would potentially increase his market. Perhaps additional suitors will reveal themselves once all 32 franchises report to training camp in mid-to-late July.

Hopkins could drag this process out through July and August if he feels inclined. Depending on the overall value of the offers he’s received, he may wait for an injury in training camp that could thrust a new team into his market.

Reiss’ report indicates the Titans are serious about landing Hopkins’ signature.