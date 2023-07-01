 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault

The bad news continues for the Titans

By Justin Melo
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to a report from Scoop Nashville.

It’s been an ugly week for the Titans’ 2022 draft class. The Haskins news arrives just one day after sophomore offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy. Haskins has now landed himself in serious legal trouble.

According to police records obtained by Scoop Nashville, Haskins and his ex-girlfriend were both jailed due to an alleged domestic violence exchange. Haskins was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation after he allegedly strangled the woman after an alleged argument over a social media occurrence.

The Titans “are aware of the situation and gathering additional information.” Haskins was a fourth-round selection of the Titans in 2022 and appeared in 15 games for the team during his rookie season.

