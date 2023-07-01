Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault

Tennessee Titans sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to a report from Scoop Nashville.

#ScoopNashville — TN @Titans' Hassan Haskins @H2_3125 & girlfriend jailed in domestic violence exchange. He reportedly strangled her after she 'liked' another man's IG photo, & brandished a handgun after she ripped a chain from his neck #TitanUP https://t.co/kL97G2Vfop pic.twitter.com/0y2RMWtxcA — Scoop: Nashville (@scoopnash) June 30, 2023

It’s been an ugly week for the Titans’ 2022 draft class. The Haskins news arrives just one day after sophomore offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy. Haskins has now landed himself in serious legal trouble.

According to police records obtained by Scoop Nashville, Haskins and his ex-girlfriend were both jailed due to an alleged domestic violence exchange. Haskins was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation after he allegedly strangled the woman after an alleged argument over a social media occurrence.

The Titans “are aware of the situation and gathering additional information.” Haskins was a fourth-round selection of the Titans in 2022 and appeared in 15 games for the team during his rookie season.