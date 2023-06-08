Tennessee Titans continue to grow analytics department with hiring of Sarah Bailey

The Tennessee Titans are hiring Sarah Bailey to an unnamed position within their analytics department, according to a report from ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Analytics transaction: The Titans are hiring Sarah Bailey from the Rams, per sources.



Bailey was Manager of Football Analytics in Los Angeles and had been with the team since 2017. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 8, 2023

Bailey joins the Titans from the Los Angeles Rams, where she recently served as Manager of Football Analytics. Bailey joined the Rams in 2017 as a football statistician before receiving a promotion to oversee analytics and data. Bailey won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Carthon worked for the Rams between 2012 and 2016, but doesn’t appear to have crossed paths with Bailey, who joined the organization in 2017. It’s worth noting Carthon departed the Rams for their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers. Carthon was likely familiar with the work Bailey was doing in Los Angeles.

“We used analytics a lot with the 49ers,” Carthon said during the pre-draft process. “We spent a lot of time with those [analytics] guys. We trust our eyes as scouts, but the data can drive you to a decision if you see it from a different vantage point,” Carthon concluded.

Bailey’s hiring continues Carthon’s efforts to expand Tennessee’s analytics department. Carthon’s assistant general manager Chad Brinker is a big believer in analytics. Previous general manager Jon Robinson rarely forayed into any territory that involved front-office analytics. The Titans were viewed as an old-school franchise (not in a good way) as a result.

Carthon continues to prove he’s doing things drastically differently from Robinson.