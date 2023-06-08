WATCH: Malik Willis with a BOMB to Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry isn’t exactly known as a deep threat in the receiving game. We have seen him break multiple long plays off of a handoff but most, if not all, of his work in the receiving game has come close to the line of scrimmage. Yesterday, the Tennessee Titans tweeted out a video of Henry catching a pass deep down the field from Malik Willis:

Watch til the end pic.twitter.com/CDY83tLSKe — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 7, 2023

A lot of people on social media took this as a video about the quarterback. I agree with Zach’s take here:

This is a Derrick Henry video not a Malik Willis video — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) June 8, 2023

I don’t really care to debate that throw or the back-up quarterback competition at this point in the summer. There is a long way to go between now and when that decision has to be made. We are going to see A LOT of Will Levis and Willis in the preseason. That will give us the best indication of where those guys are.

This video is about the fact that Henry made a really nice catch down the field. It was a really nice thing to see.