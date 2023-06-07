 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans work out free-agent DT Michael Brockers

The Titans are considering adding a former first-round pick to their defensive line

By Justin Melo
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans recently worked out veteran free-agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers, according to a report from Aaron Wilson.

The 32-year-old Brockers entered the league as a first-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 297-pound Brockers has amassed 274 career tackles, 29.0 sacks, 52 tackles for losses and 64 quarterback hits. Brockers appeared in just six games with the Detroit Lions last season. Brockers was a 16-game starter for the Lions in 2021. He totaled 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

The Titans are clearly interested in adding more defensive line depth behind Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Teair Tart. The Titans agreed to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson in late May. The Titans lost DeMarcus Walker, Mario Edwards Jr. and Kevin Strong in unrestricted free agency.

News of Brockers’ workout arrived just hours after reports that confirmed the Titans will be hosting superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a visit later this weekend. General manager Ran Carthon is clearly interested in adding more veteran talent to Tennessee’s roster ahead of training camp. We’ll be monitoring Hopkins and Brockers closely.

