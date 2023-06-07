DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans talk All-Pro receiver

Tom Pelissero reported earlier today that former All-Pro wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, is set to visit the Tennessee Titans this weekend. It is hard to say for sure what Hopkins has left in the tank, but his addition to this wide receiver group would be a huge upgrade. Ran Carthon and Mike Vrabel need to do whatever it takes to sign Hopkins.

The Titans were on the practice field for mini-camp today. Vrabel was of course asked about the report after practice. Here is what he had to say:

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on having DeAndre Hopkins visiting this upcoming Sunday: “we want players that want to be here” pic.twitter.com/V7kDpJLWK0 — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) June 7, 2023

Treylon Burks also talked about the possibility of Hopkins being added to the team:

Treylon Burks is having fun and likes teammates in Titans’ receiving corps. But he says he has watched DeAndre Hopkins and thinks he could be a great mentor. @TomPelissero reports Hopkins’ 1st free agent visit is Sunday with Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/b14Jwp4IFR — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) June 7, 2023

I know I said they should do whatever it takes to get him. That comes with a caveat of whatever it takes in the short term. It would be a mistake to give a 31-year-old Hopkins a deal that ties up a ton of money past the 2023 season.