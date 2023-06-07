Report: Tennessee Titans to host WR DeAndre Hopkins on free-agent visit

The Tennessee Titans will host free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a visit this Sunday, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. This is a breaking news segment that indicates the Titans are in the mix to land Hopkins’ signature. Pelissero’s report indicates there is mutual interest between Hopkins and the Titans.

D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel's team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spent four seasons (2014-17) coaching Hopkins with the Houston Texans. New Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was also with Hopkins in Houston, helping oversee some of the most dominant outputs of Hopkins’ career. There are other members of Tennessee’s coaching staff that are familiar with Hopkins, such as first-year passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charles London. Hopkins would be playing for several familiar faces in Tennessee.

Prior to Pelissero’s report, Hopkins had been linked with a plethora of potential suitors. They include perennial Super Bowl contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots have also been mentioned. But it’s the Titans, not those teams, that are hosting Hopkins on his first official free-agent visit.

The Titans arguably have the worst group of receivers in the NFL. Hopkins would immediately become Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver with sophomore-to-be Treylon Burks opposite him. Kyle Philips is the favorite to start in the slot. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore would be depth receivers. Adding Hopkins would give the Titans a passable group of pass-catching options.

Hopkins appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Hopkins recorded 64 receptions for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins was released by the Cardinals in late May after they failed to find a trade partner.