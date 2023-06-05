Report: NFL investigating Indianapolis Colts player for violating gambling rules

Stephen Holder of ESPN is reporting that the NFL is investigating an unnamed player on the Indianapolis Colts for violating the league’s gambling policy. It’s probably wrong, but I hope it is one of their best players and he gets the indefinite suspension. The Colts had the best QB luck two times in a row starting with Peyton Manning. They deserve a few decades of tough breaks.

In all seriousness, we are going to see more and more of this with how easy it is for people to bet on sports these days. Calvin Ridley was the first suspension of this era and he got an indefinite suspension. That ended up costing him a year. The Detroit Lions had multiple guys get popped - some with just a six-game suspense for betting on non-NFL games while at the team facility - some for at least the 2023 season.

Teams should, and probably do, just encourage guys to not bet on anything ever. That is really the only way these things aren’t going to happen, but at the end of the day, players are grown men and are going to do whatever they want to do. Hopefully, players on the Tennessee Titans are informed enough to follow the NFL gambling rules to the letter.