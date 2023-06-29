Report: Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere to be suspended six games for gambling

Adam Schefter is reporting that Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended for 6 games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. NPF says in his statement to ESPN that he did not bet on NFL games. That appears to be the truth considering he is getting a 6-game suspension and not a 1-year suspension. He says in the statement that the gambling happened at the Tennessee Titans facility:

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.



His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL games as long as it is legal in the state they are in, which it is in Tennessee, and as long as it happens away from the team facility, flight, or hotel.

This really sucks for the Titans' offense. They are already having to figure out what is going on with the left side of the offensive line with all of the offseason moves. Now they will have to find someone to fill in for NPF while he serves his 6-game suspension.

He broke the rules so he has to be suspended, but the NFL needs to re-evaluate the team facility piece of their rules. It doesn’t really make sense as it currently stands. It either needs to be stated that they cannot bet on any sports at all, or that they are OK to bet on non-NFL sports without restriction.