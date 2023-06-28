Titans assistant DL coach departs for Houston Cougars

Tennessee Titans assistant defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze is departing the organization for an opportunity with the Houston Cougars. The news was broken by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Udeze had been with the Titans since 2021. He’s no longer listed on their official website.

SOURCE: Tennessee Titans assistant DL coach Kenechi Udeze is expected to join the Houston Cougars staff as an analyst working as a pass rush specialist coach. The former USC Trojans 1st RDer was the DL coach at his alma mater and also has coached at LSU and Vandy in recent years. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 28, 2023

Udeze actually played professionally. He entered the league as a first-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2004 NFL Draft. Udeze’s career was unfortunately cut short by a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2008.

Udeze almost immediately transitioned into coaching. He joined the Washington Huskies in 2009. He’s since accumulated an impressing coaching resume. He worked as USC’s defensive line coach from 2016-18. He was a defensive analyst for LSU’s National Championship winning team in 2019.

The majority of Udeze’s coaching experience has occurred at the collegiate level. He probably wasn’t going to the climb the ladder much in Tennessee given that defensive line coach Terrell Williams has been a mainstay and was recently promoted to assistant head coach. Udeze will attempt to further his career at Houston.