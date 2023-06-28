A cool Bryce Young video, a new NFLPA executive director, more gambling suspensions, and other NFL news and notes

- Draft videos are always really cool. This one from the Carolina Panthers shows Bryce Young showing his parents his NFL locker for the first time:
Awesome moment when @_bryce_young got emotional as he showed his parents Julie and Craig his #Panthers locker room for the first time ❤— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2023
( @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/1LqS9UHT2G
- If you have been reading here long, you know that I’m an Alabama fan. I will be rooting for Young to have a really successful career as long as he isn’t playing the Tennessee Titans. He’s small, but the kid can play quarterback.
- The NFLPA has named its 4th executive director, Lloyd Howell. He succeeds DeMaurice Smith who had been the executive director since 2009. Howell was most recently the CFP at Booz Allen Hamilton according to PFT.
- Are you sold on Justin Fields as a franchise quarterback? The Chicago Bears were content with sticking with Fields over anyone in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Draft Network examines what the Bears have done around Fields to help him succeed.
- Adam Schefter says there are more gambling suspensions coming for NFL players. Fingers crossed there aren’t any Titans on the list.
