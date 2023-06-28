Titans have 3 players on 50 biggest NFL draft steals list

Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have an article over at ESPN this morning highlighting the 50 best NFL draft steals of the last decade. The Tennessee Titans have three representatives in the top 21 of the list. It is amazing that Jon Robinson had some really big hits like that and was still fired because the overall roster was so bad (of course it doesn’t help that he traded one of the players on the list A.J. Brown).

Derrick Henry comes in at number five on the list. That’s a pretty easy one considering the Titans got a Hall of Fame player in the second round. King Henry needs 1,665 rushing yards this season to pass 10,000 for his career. He will have a really good chance of getting that number if he stays healthy.

The aforementioned Brown comes in at number 19. We don’t need to spend a lot of time on this one. We all know what went down there and it is a big reason that Robinson is no longer the GM.

Kevin Byard comes in at number 21. I remember when the Titans took Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and people called it a reach. He has turned out to be one of the best players to ever play for this franchise - especially when you consider his play on the field, his leadership, and the work he has done in the community.