Treylon Burks named Titans offseason standout

The rave reviews keep pouring in for Tennessee Titans' second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks. This time Turron Davenport of ESPN named Burks the Titans' surprise standout of the offseason. Here is part of what Davenport had to say about Burks:

There’s a different swagger with Burks , who reported to the facility with a noticeably leaner build. The 2022 first-round pick is playing at a different speed from his rookie season.

If you have been a fan of the Titans for very long you know how dangerous it is to buy in on a receiver that stands out during the offseason. That has almost always ended in a letdown in Nashville. Hopefully Burks is different. Davenport and others have mentioned how much more in shape Burks looks this offseason. That should allow him to avoid some of the injuries that plagued him last season.

If the Titans don’t land DeAndre Hopkins, so much of the success or failure of the passing game is going to rest on Burks’s shoulders. Here’s to hoping he is ready to carry the load.