DeAndre Hopkins rumors and news: The Panthers and Browns in the mix for All-Pro receiver

I was hoping for a quick solution to the DeAndre Hopkins situation. That apparently isn’t going to happen. It has been reported that Hopkins has contract offers from the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Now, ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers are “lurking” to sign the former receiver.

It had been reported earlier that Deshaun Watson was interested in a reunion with Hopkins but that the Browns weren’t interested. If Hopkins is interested in playing with Watson again, he must not have watched him play last season. Also, why would anyone want to be on the same team as Watson?

The Panthers would be an interesting landing spot for Hopkins. He would be a really good security blanket for Bryce Young. The best thing a team can do to help a young quarterback is to put a really good supporting cast around him. Adding a veteran like Hopkins would go a long way toward doing just that for Young.

The Titans weren’t mentioned in the ESPN stuff today. They usually aren’t. Ran Carthon should be in constant communication with Hopkins to see where his head is at. Tennessee desperately needs to add to the receiver room. They cannot afford to miss out on Hopkins because of an issue with money.