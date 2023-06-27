Is Chig Okonkwo the second best tight end in the league?

It is pretty safe to say that Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the league. Just think about it from a fantasy football perspective; Kelce is going to be a borderline first round pick. The next tight end probably isn’t going off the board until the 3rd or 4th round. It’s the biggest gap from #1 to #2 of any position in the league.

Well check out these stats comparing Kelce and Tennessee Titans TE Chig Okonkwo:

Top 2 TEs in yards per route last year (min. 40 targets):



1. Chig Okonkwo

2. Travis Kelce



Top 2 TEs in @PFF receiving grade last year (min. 40 targets):



1. Travis Kelce

2. Chig Okonkwo — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) June 27, 2023

Obviously, Chig isn’t currently the 2nd best tight end in the league. He crushed it last year when Todd Downing felt it fitting for him to be on the field, but that was a very small sample size. He only had 46 targets last year.

Here’s to hoping that Tim Kelly can see how much of a weapon Chig can be. One way the Titans can make up for having such a bad receiver room is by using the tight ends more. Chig averaged 14.1 yards per catch last year. That’s an insane number. Think about what his final line will be for the season if he gets close to 100 targets!