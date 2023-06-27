Tennessee Titans should pursue reunion with free-agent S Joshua Kalu

Taking a break from the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, the Tennessee Titans have additional sore spots on their roster besides wide receiver. General manager Ran Carthon should be using this period to address those needs before training camp marks its arrival. We recently discussed the offensive tackle position. Another spot we’d prefer to see addressed is backup safety.

The Titans haven’t done much at the safety position this offseason. They signed a pair of undrafted free agents in Matthew Jackson and Tyreque Jones. Carthon allowed four safeties to reach free agency in Joshua Kalu, A.J. Moore, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson Jr. Johnson Jr. has already signed elsewhere. Moore and Adams suffered serious injuries that may prevent the Titans from reigniting interest. Kalu is the logical choice.

Depth is sorely lacking behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. Re-signing Kalu would address that need. Kalu performed above expectations throughout the 2022 campaign.

Kalu played a total of 494 defensive snaps for the injury-riddled Titans. That included 346 coverage snaps. Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a middling passer rating of 82.1 when targeting Kalu in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Kalu gave up less-than-a-chain-moving 9.1 yards per reception, which gets chalked up as a victory for secondary defenders, especially at safety.

Kalu was also an asset in run defense, earning a run-stopping grade of 93.5 from PFF. Head coach Mike Vrabel holds a special appreciation for secondary players that attack downhill. There’s no questioning Kalu’s compete level.

Kalu is also an excellent special teams gunner, which adds value to his overall profile. Pro Football Reference credits Kalu with playing 218 special teams snaps last season, which nearly accounted for 50% of all Titans special teams snaps. Kalu was one of Tennessee’s best special teams defenders.

Kalu would immediately become Tennessee’s No. 3 safety behind Byard and Hooker. Kalu earned a base salary of just $965,000 in 2022, per Spotrac. Re-signing Kalu would be affordable while addressing an area of need.