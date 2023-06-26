Titans have representative on Next Gen Stats’ top coverage players

This is a bit of a surprise. Next Gen Stats put out their top 10 coverage players and the Tennessee Titans are represented on the list. If you are like me, you are probably thinking that the representative is Kevin Byard. He is clearly the best player in the secondary.

Well, that guess is wrong. The correct answer is CB Kristian Fulton. He came in at number eight.

People like to hate on Fulton’s play, but his play has never been the problem. The biggest problem for him is that he cannot stay on the field. Of course, it doesn’t help that one of the plays where he got hurt last year was the play where A.J. Brown absolutely destroyed him. That was a bad look, but even the best corners in the league have that happen to them against great receivers.

Here is the most interesting nugget from the article about Fulton:

A catch rate allowed below expectation of -7.4 percent is the fifth-best mark in the category among players on this list.

If guys can stay healthy, the Titans’ defense has a chance to be really good in 2023.