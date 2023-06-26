How many games would the NFL All-Free Agency team win?

So this is a fun exercise I came across on Twitter. How many games would a team of remaining NFL free agents win if they were all on the same team? Here is the list from uStadium:

How many games would this All-Free Agency Team win?



OFFENSE

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Dalvin Cook

WR: DeAndre Hopkins

WR: Jarvis Landry

WR: Julio Jones

TE: Cameron Brate

LT: Taylor Lewan

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Ben Jones

RG: Gabe Jackson

RT: George Fant



DEFENSE:

DE: Justin Houston

DT:… — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) June 26, 2023

I see two big problems with this team. The first is that Matt Ryan is the quarterback. It is hard to win games with a statute quarterback who doesn’t have much zip left in his arm. That is exactly what this team would be trying to do.

The other problem is that this would be the most injured team in the league. Just take the former members of the Tennessee Titans on offense. Julio Jones is good for 1-2 games in a 17 week schedule at this point.

Taylor Lewan pretty clearly doesn’t want to play football anymore - plus the fact that his last few seasons have been derailed by injuries.

Ben Jones, who is one of the toughest guys in the league, was sidelined twice as the result of a concussion last year. He would have to really think about his long-term health if he were to suffer another one.

There are also two former Titans on the defense in Rashaan Evans and Zach Cunningham. Evans isn’t good and Cunningham has had plenty of injuries himself the last couple of years.

With all of that being said, I’d put the win total for this group at 5.5. I’d probably take the over because they would win five of their first eight games. That’s about the point the injuries would probably catch up with them. Would you take the over or under on 5.5 wins?