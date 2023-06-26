3 free-agent OT’s Tennessee Titans should pursue

Taking a break from the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, the Tennessee Titans have additional sore spots on their roster besides receiver. General manager Ran Carthon should be using this period to address those needs before training camp marks its arrival. One position that could use an upgrade is swing offensive tackle.

Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere are your 2023 starting tackles. Rookie left guard Peter Skoronski has been working at tackle with the second-team, which indicates the Titans may view him as an in-house solution should Dillard or Petit-Frere suffer an injury. It makes sense because the Titans are low on depth options. Dillon Radunz isn’t healthy. Jaelyn Duncan is a sixth-round rookie. Andrew Rupcich and John Ojukwu are undrafted free agents.

There are various free-agent tackles that remain available on the open market. This includes veteran swing options. We’ve swiftly identified three free-agent tackles the Titans should consider adding.

George Fant

George Fant is arguably the best free-agent tackle that remains available. Fant was thrust into a difficult situation with the New York Jets last season, being forced to play both left and right tackle on a weekly basis. Fant was credited with allowing 5.0 sacks and was whistled for seven penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

Fant was significantly more productive in 2021 while playing 840 snaps at left tackle. PFF awarded him with a pass-blocking grade of 75.1. Fant is from nearby Bowling Green, Kentucky. Fant is capable of being an expert swing tackle. Fant would likely embrace an opportunity to play for the Titans in 2023.

Ja’Wuan James

A former Tennessee Volunteer that was a first-round selection in 2014, Ja’Wuan James would be an intriguing fit. Once a productive starter, James suffered two torn Achilles tendon injuries in 2021 and 2022. The severity of the injuries may end James’ professional career, but bringing him in for a workout to test his physical condition would be a worthy exercise.

James was limited to 24 offensive snaps for the Baltimore Ravens last season. The sample size makes it hardly worth analyzing, but PFF did assign him an elite pass-blocking grade of 86.0. If James can recover from his latest setback, he could provide the Titans with some much-needed depth.

Eric Fisher

The Titans are awfully familiar with Eric Fisher after the former No. 1 overall selection played for their arch rival Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Fisher signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, but didn’t appear in a regular-season contest.

Fisher provided the Colts with league-average play in 2021. He was especially effective in the run, earning a run-blocking grade of 73.3 from Pro Football Focus. Fisher would be a great veteran example for both Skoronski and Petit-Frere.