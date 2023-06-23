Where does Dillon Radunz stand with the Tennessee Titans?

One intriguing player for the Tennessee Titans heading into the 2023 season is utility offensive lineman Dillon Radunz. The No. 53 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Radunz has failed to meet his second-round expectations thus far. A tackle-to-guard convert, Radunz has started just five games across two seasons.

Radunz played 280 total offensive snaps last season. His positional splits saw snaps at right guard (133), left guard (123), left tackle (15) and in-line tight end (9). Pro Football Focus assigned Radunz with a pass-blocking grade of 78.1, a run-blocking grade of 39.7, and an overall score of 40.3. PFF credited Radunz with being whistled for six penalties and allowing five quarterback pressures. Radunz wasn’t credited with allowing a sack. He offered the Titans league-average play at guard when in the lineup.

The impending 2023 campaign qualifies as a crucial one to determine Radunz’s future in Tennessee. Radunz isn’t currently projected to start for the Titans. From left to right, the expected starting five is Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill and Nicholas Petit-Frere.

An unfortunate late-season injury has already hampered Radunz’s 2023 outlook. Radunz suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 15. The lateness of the injury indicates Radunz won’t be healthy enough to begin the campaign on the 53-man roster. Radunz is a candidate to miss a minimum of six weeks by beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The Titans are unlikely to outright release Radunz from his contract however. A post-June-1 release would save the Titans $1.2 million against the cap while creating dead cap charges of $490,341 in 2023 and 2024, according to Spotrac. Despite his struggles, Radunz is an NFL-caliber offensive linemen. He offers valuable game-day versatility at tackle and guard.

When healthy, Radunz will receive a fresh start under first-year offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling. Coach Houghtaling is significantly more popular in the locker room than ex-OL coach Keith Carter was. Perhaps Houghtaling can get Radunz’s career back on track.