What would you give DeAndre Hopkins?

It sounds like we are in a waiting game for DeAndre Hopkins. He reportedly has offers from the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. There have most likely been other teams that have at least checked in with Hopkins’s camp. That means he won’t come cheap.

So let’s play a game. You are Ran Carthon. You have to decide how you would structure a contract offer to Hopkins. There are a lot of factors in play here - The Titans have a terrible wide receiver room so you they need him really badly and want to beat the Patriots for his services, but you also have to keep in mind the salary cap going forward. How much do you want to commit to a 31-year-old wide receiver?

To me, it makes sense to structure the deal along the lines of what the Baltimore Ravens gave Odell Beckham:

It’s a 1-year, $15 million dollar deal with dead money pushed into future years. Keep in mind that the Titans are currently set to have around $93 million in cap space in 2024. You don’t want to give all of that away, but it makes a big dead cap number for ‘24 not as big of a deal.

Now it’s your turn, how would you structure a contract offer to Hopkins?