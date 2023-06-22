Titans Roster Profile: OL Daniel Brunskill

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing free-agent signing Daniel Brunskill.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300

College: San Diego State

Entered League: Undrafted free agent in the 2017 NFL Draft

NFL Experience: 5

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Daniel Brunskill signed a 2 year, $5,500,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $1,000,000 signing bonus, $1,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,750,000. In 2023, Brunskill will earn a base salary of $1,080,000 and a signing bonus of $1,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,962,352 and a dead cap value of $1,500,000.” Spotrac

The Good

The Titans signed Brunskill to a budget-friendly two-year contract in unrestricted free agency. Brunskill is the overwhelming favorite to replace Nate Davis as the team’s starting right guard. Brunskill has defied the odds as a former UDFA that was forced to endure a stint with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF in order to continue forwarding his professional football career.

Brunskill eventually latched on with the San Francisco 49ers, where he developed into a quality player. New Titans general manager Ran Carthon was present alongside Brunskill in San Francisco. Carthon swiftly brought Brunskill with him to Tennessee. Brunskill seems like an excellent fit for the culture in place.

Brunskill was a versatile backup with the 49ers. In 2022, he totaled 518 offensive snaps at right guard (354), left guard (108), right tackle (36) and center (36), per Pro Football Focus. Brunskill’s flexibility will serve the Titans well. PFF awarded Brunskill with an excellent pass-blocking grade of 76.9 last season. The Titans desperately need to improve their results in pass protection.

The Bad

The Titans are counting on Brunskill to be an effective starter. Brunskill started just two contests in 2022, but he was a full-time starter in 2021 and 2020. In an extrapolated role, Brunskill’s results weren’t as fruitful in 2021. Pro Football Focus assigned him a pass-blocking grade of 51.0. Brunskill was credited with allowing 5.0 sacks and 36 total pressures. He was also whistled for three penalties.

Tennessee’s offensive line was horrid last season and they lost their two best starters in Davis and Ben Jones. The Titans are hoping Brunskill brings some stability to their protection. The Titans are counting on Brunskill’s 2022 results to carry over to 2023 while placing him in a larger role.

2023 Outlook:

If Brunskill maintains his versatility and recent production, the Titans’ offensive line should take steps forward. He’s the most experienced starter on a line that contains a rookie (Peter Skoronski), a player making a position change (Aaron Brewer), a fellow free-agent signing (Andre Dillard) and a struggling sophomore (Nicholas Petit-Frere). Brunskill finds himself in the most fruitful opportunity of his career.