What is the best Titans game you have ever been to?

I have been to quite a few Titans games over the years. Of course, the most memorable game the Tennessee Titans ever played in Nashville was the Music City Miracle game. Unfortunately, I wasn’t at that game. I was, however, at the “Music City Mulligan” game.

That game took place on January 11th, 2003 between the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a divisional round game where the wind chill was 0 degrees. In other words, it was perfect football weather. The Titans jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead behind rushing touchdowns from Steve McNair and Eddie George. The game was back and forth from there with the Titans pulling even on a 42-yard field goal from Joe Nedney with 5:40 left in the 4th quarter.

The game would go to overtime from there. The Titans won the toss and McNair led a drive to the Steelers 13-yard line. The Titans lined up to attempt the game winning field goal. Nedney nailed the kick, the fireworks went off, and we all celebrated. That wasn’t the end, however. Bill Cowher had called timeout before the ball was snapped so the kick didn’t count.

Nedney lined up to attempt the kick again. This time he missed but was saved by a running into the kicker penalty called on Dewayne Washington. There might have been a little acting from Nedney on the play, but that’s not important right now. They moved the ball up five yards and Nedney nailed the next kick to send the Titans to the AFC Championship game.

We all chanted J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets all the way down the ramp at what was then known as Adelphia Coliseum because if the New York Jets would have beaten the then Oakland Raiders the next day the Titans would have hosted the AFC Championship Game. The Jets lost and so did the Titans the next week, but this game was the best one I ever attended.

What about you? What is the best Titans game you ever attended?