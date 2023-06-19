Who is the worst player drafted by the Titans?

I mentioned this on the podcast this morning, but there are quite a few candidates for the worst player drafted by the Tennessee Titans. Worse than that, there were two really strong candidates from the 2007 draft. The player I ultimately decided to go with was Chris Henry - who was the 50th pick of that draft. Frank Wycheck gave Henry the nickname “Cockroach” because he always ran to darkness.

Henry, who lit the 2007 NFL Combine on fire, was a terrible pick from the time the pick was announced. Just go look at his numbers from college. His college yards per carry average was 3.3, but Jeff Fisher didn’t care about that. Fisher saw that he could run fast and that was all he needed to know.

Unfortunately for Henry (and the Titans), this is the most memorable highlight of his career. Henry ended his NFL career with just 32 carries for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. The good news for him was that he improved on his 3.3 yards per carry from college!

The Titans took Paul Williams in the third round of that draft. It’s not hard to see why they went through a period of being really bad in the years that followed.

Who would you list as the worst draft pick in Titans’ history?