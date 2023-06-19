Titans Roster Profile: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 238

College: Maryland

Entered League: No. 143 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Chig Okonkwo signed a 4 year, $4,164,340 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $504,340 signing bonus, $504,340 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,041,085. In 2023, Okonkwo will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $996,085 and a dead cap value of $378,255.” Spotrac

The Good

Chigoziem Okonkwo was a revelation for the Titans as a first-year pass catcher in 2022. Okonkwo was one of three league-wide rookie tight ends to appear in all 17 regular-season contests for his respective team. Okonkwo was statistically the most productive. Okonkwo ranked fourth among rookie tight ends with 46 targets and 32 receptions, but first in yards (450) and tied for first in touchdown catches (3). Okonkwo was the most efficient rookie playmaker among his peers.

Okonkwo is an explosive threat that creates for himself after the catch. Okonkwo averaged an astounding 7.8 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus. Tennessee’s quarterbacks enjoyed a fruitful passer rating of 125.1 when targeting Okonkwo in the passing game.

The Bad

It’s difficult to poke holes in Okonkwo’s rookie performance. You could point out that he was credited with as many drops (3) as touchdowns (3), via PFF. Most importantly, Okonkwo must take the desired steps forward to continue earning Mike Vrabel’s trust.

Developing into a more consistent blocker will be crucial to Okonkwo’s snap-count increasing. Despite impressing, the Maryland standout accounted for just 36.52% of Tennessee’s total offensive plays, per Pro Football Reference. The Titans value blocking in their run-heavy offense. Blocking expert Trevon Wesco poses a threat to Okonkwo’s playing time, as does rookie Josh Whyle.

The Titans must find a way to increase Okonkwo’s offensive snap-share to above 60 percent in 2023.

2023 Outlook:

The Titans must feature Okonkwo with an increased sense of consistency in 2023. There were only two games throughout the 2022 campaign where Okonkwo didn’t have a target. Okonkwo went just four games without a reception. For the rest of the season however, Okonkwo caught an average of three passes per contest for an average of more than 30 receiving yards per week. There’s untapped potential that could significantly increase Okonkwo’s production.

The Titans are searching for playmakers to emerge on offense. They arguably have zero proven receiving threats, as the likes of Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are still establishing themselves. New offensive coordinator Tim Kelly must do what Todd Downing refused to do last season, and that’s make Okonkwo a weekly focal point of the offense.