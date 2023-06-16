Who is the greatest player drafted by the Tennessee Titans?

We have just over a month until the Tennessee Titans report for training camp. I am going to try and come up with some interesting topics to pass the time. Today’s topic: Who is the greatest player drafted by the Titans? Now, make sure you read that write. We are only talking about players that were drafted by the Titans. That removes guys like Earl Campbell, Warren Moon, Mike Munchak, Bruce Matthews, Steve McNair, and Eddie George from the discussion. Those would all be valid answers. It also removes guys like Randy Moss and Julio Jone from the discussion. Moss is in the Hall of Fame and Julio will be, but they weren’t drafted by the team (or at that level when they played here).

The easy answer here for me is Derrick Henry. I’ve seen some debate about whether or not Henry would be a Hall of Famer if his career ended now. The answer is absolutely yes. He was the most dominating running back on the planet in 2019 and 2020. Of course, you already know that he rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in ‘20. He also led the league in carries in 2022 behind the worst offensive line ever assembled in the history of football.

Henry is 22nd on the career rushing touchdowns list. If he gets 12 touchdowns this year, which is perfectly reasonable assuming he stays healthy, he would move into a 3-way tie with Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin for 13th all-time.

There’s my case for Henry. Who you got?