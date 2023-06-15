Report: DeAndre Hopkins left Nashville with a contract offer from Titans

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has reported that the Tennessee Titans made a financial offer to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before he left Nashville. Hopkins is reportedly now visiting the New England Patriots. It probably doesn’t bode well for the Titans that Hopkins saw their offer and still wanted to take his visit with the Patriots.

There was speculation on Twitter yesterday that the Patriots were the leader in the clubhouse to sign Hopkins. I don’t get that. The Titans are a better situation for Hopkins on a lot of fronts. The Titans have a better quarterback, play in an easier division, and have Derrick Henry.

Hopefully, we are just a few days from learning where Hopkins will play in 2023. The Titans' receiver room is so bad that they should be willing to match any number the Patriots throw out for Hopkins. Then it will just come down to where he wants to play.