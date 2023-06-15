Titans Roster Profile: IOL Aaron Brewer

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing interior offensive linemen Aaron Brewer.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 295

College: Texas State

Entered League: Undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft

Experience: 4

Years with team: 4

Contract Status

“Aaron Brewer signed a 1 year, $4,304,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $4,304,000. In 2023, Brewer will earn a base salary of $4,304,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,304,00.” Spotrac

The Good

Aaron Brewer has been an excellent find as a former undrafted free agent. In 2022, Brewer started all 17 regular-season contests for the Titans. He was a pillar of health at the left guard position. Brewer’s availability and consistency was crucial to a Titans team that suffered a historic amount of injuries for the second consecutive campaign.

Brewer was one of Tennessee’s best run-blocking linemen in 2022. He’s an excellent athlete in space, which is key to the overall success of Tennessee’s zone-blocking scheme. Brewer routinely helped spring Derrick Henry for large gains.

The Bad

Brewer struggled in pass protection at left guard. Opposing defensive linemen with length and power gave Brewer routine fits in one-versus-one matchups. Pro Football Focus credited Brewer with allowing 4.0 sacks and 36 total pressures en route to earning a lackluster pass-blocking grade of 45.4. Brewer was also whistled for seven penalties.

2023 Outlook:

The Titans are kicking Brewer inside to center to replace the recently released Ben Jones. Jones was Tennessee’s toughest leader up front. Brewer has massive shoes to fill.

It also qualifies as a promising positional switch for Brewer. The Titans believe they’ll be able to hide some of Brewer’s pass-blocking deficiencies by placing him at the center position. The logic makes sense. Brewer will face fewer one-versus-one matchups in pass protection as a result. He’ll be tasked with executing more combo blocks as opposed to being isolated against interior pass rushers.

Brewer has been mostly consistent since joining the Titans in 2020. He’ll now be tasked with taking on more of a leadership role (both vocally and by example) at center. He must help get an underperforming offensive line in order that now features new faces such as Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski and Daniel Brunskill. Brewer is suddenly Tennessee’s most-tenured offensive linemen.

A strong performance by Brewer could help land him a multi-year contract in Tennessee.