Titans Roster Profile: TE Trevon Wesco

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing free-agent signing Trevon Wesco.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 267

College: West Virginia

Entered League: No. 121 overall selection (fourth round) in the 2019 NFL Draft

Experience: 5

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Trevon Wesco signed a 1 year, $1,232,500 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $152,500 signing bonus, $352,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,232,500. In 2023, Wesco will earn a base salary of $1,080,000 and a signing bonus of $152,500, while carrying a cap hit of $1,092,500 and a dead cap value of $352,500.” Spotrac

The Good

Trevon Wesco is one of the league’s premier blocking tight ends. It’s an important role in Tennessee’s run-heavy offense that still relies on Derrick Henry to set up play-action passes. Wesco is going to be heavily involved throughout the 2023 campaign. The Titans targeted his services in free agency. Expect Wesco to play as an extension of the offensive line. Wesco will help upgrade Tennessee’s run-blocking and pass-blocking units.

The Bad

Wesco offers almost nothing as a pass-catcher. The Chicago Bears targeted him on just three occasions last season. Wesco hauled in two receptions for 26 receiving yards. Wesco’s passing-game production should increase in Tennessee. The Titans have utilized their underrated tight ends in the red zone, but Wesco isn’t about to develop into a mismatch weapon.

2023 Outlook:

Wesco is an underrated candidate to play approximately 50% of Tennessee’s offensive snaps at tight end this season. That’s roughly what Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper played last season. Both Swaim and Hooper were allowed to depart in free agency, although Swaim remains available on the open market.

Wesco projects as Swaim’s like-for-like replacement. Wesco should represent an upgrade on Swaim, who struggled to maintain his previous blocking form last season. Wesco is going to execute the blocking assignments that Chigoziem Okonkwo can’t. Wesco’s presence should free up Okonkwo to do what he does best, and that’s stretch the field in the passing game.