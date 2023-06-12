DeAndre Hopkins concludes visit with Tennessee Titans, will meet with New England Patriots next

The meeting between the Tennessee Titans and free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins came to a conclusion on Monday afternoon, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Schultz alleges the meeting went well. Both sides are expected to remain in contact throughout the process.
Sources: DeAndre Hopkins had a successful visit with the #Titans and both sides will remain in contact.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023
Nuk is expected to visit the #Patriots and there’s a chance he may schedule more visits as well. @theScore pic.twitter.com/64NN1DmpIV
Hopkins will meet with the New England Patriots on Thursday. Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots came into question after head coach Bill Belichick created confusion in response to a question about Hopkins’ arrival date in Foxboro. The Patriots are Hopkins’ second known meeting.
It’s no surprise that the Titans and Hopkins didn’t complete a deal during his visit to Nashville. Hopkins may slow-play the process while hoping to create a bidding war. The Hopkins sweepstakes could go into July. Hopkins exiting Nashville without a deal doesn’t mean the Titans missed their opportunity. This was an expected step.
It’ll be interesting to monitor if Hopkins meets with a third franchise. The Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have also been linked via the media. None of these teams have set up a meeting with Hopkins. Perhaps a mystery suitor will emerge.
Hopkins is reportedly searching for a deal in the neighborhood of what Odell Beckham Jr. received from the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham signed a one-year deal worth $15 million. The Ravens kept Beckham’s 2023 cap hit to $3.9 million by adding several void years to Beckham’s contract, per Spotrac. The Titans could do something similar with Hopkins.
The Hopkins tour continues for now.
