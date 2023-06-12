DeAndre Hopkins concludes visit with Tennessee Titans, will meet with New England Patriots next

The meeting between the Tennessee Titans and free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins came to a conclusion on Monday afternoon, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. Schultz alleges the meeting went well. Both sides are expected to remain in contact throughout the process.

Sources: DeAndre Hopkins had a successful visit with the #Titans and both sides will remain in contact.



Nuk is expected to visit the #Patriots and there’s a chance he may schedule more visits as well. @theScore pic.twitter.com/64NN1DmpIV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023

Hopkins will meet with the New England Patriots on Thursday. Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots came into question after head coach Bill Belichick created confusion in response to a question about Hopkins’ arrival date in Foxboro. The Patriots are Hopkins’ second known meeting.

It’s no surprise that the Titans and Hopkins didn’t complete a deal during his visit to Nashville. Hopkins may slow-play the process while hoping to create a bidding war. The Hopkins sweepstakes could go into July. Hopkins exiting Nashville without a deal doesn’t mean the Titans missed their opportunity. This was an expected step.

It’ll be interesting to monitor if Hopkins meets with a third franchise. The Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have also been linked via the media. None of these teams have set up a meeting with Hopkins. Perhaps a mystery suitor will emerge.

Hopkins is reportedly searching for a deal in the neighborhood of what Odell Beckham Jr. received from the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham signed a one-year deal worth $15 million. The Ravens kept Beckham’s 2023 cap hit to $3.9 million by adding several void years to Beckham’s contract, per Spotrac. The Titans could do something similar with Hopkins.

The Hopkins tour continues for now.