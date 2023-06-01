DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Veteran WR interested in signing with Houston Texans

So we talked the other day about how DeAndre Hopkins might not be interested in signing with the Tennessee Titans because he doesn’t see them as a Super Bowl contender. Well, apparently that might not be as high on Hopkins’s list as we might have thought with the report that he could be interested in a return to the Texans:

DeAndre Hopkins is interested in re-joining the Texans, per source. Hopkins was officially released by the Cardinals Tuesday. It's a new regime, an emerging team that needs a WR.



Questions are: Do they have the cap space? Do they spend the money?https://t.co/3jKgiK7OtP — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) June 1, 2023

I had a reader email me about my Hopkins article from Tuesday to say that I should provide more analysis and less “I told you so” in my articles. I do get what he is saying, but what I will say here is that the Titans desperately need a receiver. Is Hopkins the same guy he was when the Titans faced him as a member of the Texans? Certainly not, he turns 31 this month, but with what the Titans currently have on their roster, they should be interested if he is even 75% of that player.

Think about it this way, the Titans' head coach, who was a linebacker, has more career touchdown catches than any receiver on the roster. How’s that for #analysis?