Titans legend Brett Kern announces retirement

Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern has officially announced his retirement, the team announced on Thursday. Kern is the greatest punter in Titans history. A press conference is scheduled in Nashville for 1 p.m. CT.

Long-time @Titans punter Brett Kern grateful for NFL career as he announces his retirement.



"It's hard to come up with the words, and the amount of thankfulness that I have for so much.”



(A press conference is scheduled for today in Nashville).



READ https://t.co/DBcUJ0a0Or pic.twitter.com/XoiSFBoaHs — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2023

Kern became one of the most productive punters in the NFL throughout his illustrious tenure with the Titans. Kern set numerous franchise records while cementing himself as one of the greatest directional punters in NFL history. Kern was routinely a field-flipping weapon for the Titans.

Kern appeared in 223 regular-season contests, having punted on 1,006 occasions for 46,136 yards (45.9 avg.) with 396 kicks placed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. KErn was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019 and earned first team Associated Press All-Pro honors for the first time in 2019, and was a two-time team captain (2020 & 2021). Kern was a clubhouse leader.

Kern wrapped up his Titans career as the organization’s all-time career leader in punts (923), gross punting average (45.9 yards), net punting average (40.8) and punts placed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line (373). Kern owns nine of the top 10 net punting seasons in franchise history. Kern’s 197 career appearances for the Titans ranks third in franchise history behind Bruce Matthews (296) and Elvin Bethea (210).

Kern was released from his contract by the Titans last offseason in favor of Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse appears to be a worthy successor to Kern’s greatness. Kern later punted briefly for the Philadelphia Eagles.