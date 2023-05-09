Titans UDFA Profile: EDGE Caleb Murphy Is NCAA All-Time Record-Breaker

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed a number of undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ferris State (D-II) EDGE Caleb Murphy is one of those players. Murphy is the defensive standout of Tennessee’s 2023 crop of UDFA’s.

CONGRATS! Bulldog Alum & Two-Time National Champion Caleb Murphy headed to the Tennessee Titans as a priority free agent immediately following NFL Draft! #ProDawgs @calebmurphy008 pic.twitter.com/lYSLvikSEz — Ferris St. Football (@FerrisFootball) April 29, 2023

Murphy set an NCAA single-season record with 25.5 sacks throughout the 2022 campaign. Murphy also tied the NCAA record with 39 tackles for loss while his Bulldogs repeated as D-II National Champions. The last EDGE rusher to record 20-plus sacks in the GLIAC was four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.

Murphy earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine for his efforts. Murphy posted a mixed bag of testing numbers. Murphy ran the 40 in a 48th-percentile 4.81 seconds. Murphy’s most impressive result was a 68th-percentile 119-inch broad jump. Athletic comparisons include Derek Barnett, Dee Ford and Jachai Polite, per MockDraftable.

A seventh-percentile 28.5-inch vertical was Murphy’s most disappointing result. Murphy also lacks ideal size at 6-foot-3, 254 pounds. All these factors contributed to Murphy going undrafted.

Murphy joins a star-studded group of pass rushers. Harold Landry is returning from a season-ending knee injury. The Titans signed Arden Key in free agency as insurance. Key and Landry should be Tennessee’s early-down starters at EDGE.

Rashad Weaver enjoyed a career-best campaign as a sophomore. Weaver will continue to rotate heavily into the lineup. Denico Autry is versatile enough to kick outside on occasion.

If the Titans carry another pass rusher, Murphy finds himself in contention with Sam Okuayinonu and Zach McCloud. Okuayinonu was an undrafted free agent last year out of Maryland who spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the practice squad. The Titans were high on Okuayinonu, who eventually earned a call-up to the active 53-man roster. Murphy and Okuayinonu should be ahead of McCloud.

Murphy made college football history. Making Tennessee’s roster will be another difficult task.