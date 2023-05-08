Titans UDFA Profile: WR Tre’Shaun Harrison adds much-needed competition

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed a number of undrafted free agents. Oregon State wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison is one of three undrafted receivers to join the Titans. The Oregonian confirmed Harrison has signed in Tennessee.

Harrison led the Beavers in receptions (52) and receiving yards (604) in 2022. Harrison began his college career at Florida State before transferring to Oregon State ahead of the 2020 campaign. Harrison sharpened his skill set against NFL-level cornerbacks like Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright this past season.

Harrison wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he put forth some impressive numbers at Oregon State’s Pro Day. The 5-foot-11, 188 pound Harrison ran the 40 in an excellent 4.41 seconds with an elite 2.56 20-yard split. Harrison’s lower-body explosion was on display via a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Tre'Shaun Harrison is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1064 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/zBSWuxNezw #Titans pic.twitter.com/vkmQKxAr4i — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2023

Harrison has joined what many believe is the 32nd-ranked receiver room in the NFL. Titans general manager Ran Carthon surprisingly didn’t draft a receiver until selecting UT Martin wideout Colton Dowell in the seventh round. The lack of a drafted receiver on Day One or Two gives Harrison an opportunity to work his way into Tennessee’s rotation throughout training camp.

Other Undrafted receivers include Jacob Copeland and Kearis Jackson. Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are the lone receivers on the current roster that are likely guaranteed 53 man roster spots. The Titans will carry a minimum of five, possibly six receivers. Other receivers in the mix include Racey McMath, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr.

Harrison should have a leg up on Kinsey and Roberson, who didn’t do enough to earn roster spots last offseason. It’s also a critical summer for McMath, who is running out of time to stick. Harrison is a sneakily exciting undrafted rookie worth monitoring throughout the coming months.