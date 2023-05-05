Titans UDFA Profile: John Ojuwku is an Elite Athlete

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed a number of undrafted free agents. Boise State offensive tackle John Ojukwu is one of the standout names, sources confirmed to Music City Miracles. Ojukwu has a chance to develop into Tennessee’s swing tackle.

The Titans don’t have many surefire 53-man-roster candidates at offensive tackle. Andre Dillard is expected to start at left tackle. Sources tell me Peter Skoronski is viewed as the left guard. Sophomore Nicholas Petit-Frere is expected to start at right tackle for the second consecutive season.

The Titans drafted former Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round. By my count, Ojukwu is currently the team’s No. 4 offensive tackle. JaMarco Jones is viewed internally as an interior player with a little versatility. Andrew Rupcich remains on the roster as a distant No. 5.

Ojukwu started all 14 contests for the Broncos at left tackle in 2022. Ojukwu departs the program as a two-time All-Mountain West First Team (2021, 2022) selection. Ojukwu played his best football this past season.

Ojukwu is an outstanding athlete for the position. Ojukwu turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine with an eye-popping performance. The 6-foot-5, 309 pound Ojukwu ran a 87th-percentile 4.52 20-yard shuttle. Ojukwu also completed a 78th-percentile 7.52 in the 3-cone.

John Ojukwu is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 166 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/8okCwMcysg #titans pic.twitter.com/cHjMKML2wK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2023

It will be worth monitoring the positional battle between Duncan and Ojukwu that should ensue throughout training camp and the preseason. Duncan may hold the slight advantage since he was drafted, but he experienced a draft-weekend slide as a sixth-round selection. The Titans didn’t draft Duncan early enough to ignore Ojukwu if he’s outperforming Duncan at camp.

The current makeup of Tennessee’s roster indicates Ojukwu possesses an excellent opportunity to make the final 53. Ojukwu could carve out a legitimate role for himself. He was my top-ranked undrafted free agent signing for the Titans.