Titans hire Falcons scouting director Anthony Robinson as assistant general manager

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has a new right-hand man. The Titans are hiring Atlanta Falcons college scouting director Anthony Robinson as assistant GM, according to a report from Albert Breer. Robinson becomes Carthon’s second “assistant GM” after previously hiring Chad Brinker.

The Titans are hiring Falcons college scouting director Anthony Robinson as assistant GM, per sources. He's 2nd to get that title under Ran Carthon—Robinson will oversee scouting, fellow ass't GM Chad Brinker will oversee football ops.



Similar structure to Philly and Cleveland. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2023

Robinson has an incredible story of perseverance and determination. Robinson left his job as a car salesman in the early 2000’s and enrolled in community college. Robinson also got a job at Leon High School coaching defensive backs. Robinson eventually transferred to Florida State and became an assistant with the football team working with receivers, per a spotlight story conducted on Robinson by the Falcons.

Robinson’s journey brought him to Atlanta where he helped scout stars like Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett and others. Robinson worked in various scouting departments for the Falcons before coming their Director of College Scouting in 2019.

Carthon is setting up an entirely new power structure in Tennessee. The Titans didn’t employ an assistant general manager under Jon Robinson (by title), but Carthon now has two assistants in Robinson and Brinker. Robinson’s background is in scouting, and Brinker is a salary cap guy through and through.

The more good people within an organization, the merrier. Robinson sounds like a terrific hire.