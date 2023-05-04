Titans UDFA Profile: Texas Tech K Trey Wolff Has a Chance

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed a number of undrafted free agents. Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff is one of the standout names, the Red Raiders confirmed via Twitter. Wolff possesses an opportunity to make Tennessee’s final 53 man roster.

The Titans released starting kicker Randy Bullock earlier this offseason. New general manager Ran Carthon cleared approximately $2 million against the 2023 cap by cutting ties with Bullock. Bullock’s departure means the competition for Tennessee’s kicking gig is currently wide open.

The Titans still have Caleb Shudak under contract, but Shudak won’t be handed the starting job without earning it. Shudak appeared in one regular-season contest in 2022, going 3-of-4 in a late-November loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Shudak’s lone miss was a crucial misfire as the Titans were defeated by a four-point margin (20-16).

Wolff was outstanding throughout the 2022 campaign. He appeared in all 13 contests as the Red Raiders’ placekicker. Wolff converted 21-of-25 attempts (84.0%) while nailing 41-of-42 of his extra points.

Wolff concluded his Red Raider career as one of the most successful kickers in program history. Overall, Wolff connected on 42-of-52 career field goal attempts and 107-of-110 extra point attempts. Wolff ranks fifth all-time in program history for successful field goals (42) and point-afters (107).

Wolff and Shudak appear headed for an even-footed training camp battle. Carthon could always add a veteran. Current free agent kickers include a reunion with Bullock, Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould.