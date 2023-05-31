Contract-Related Incentives Revealed for new Titans Arden Key and Andre Dillard

The Tennessee Titans made splashes in free agency by signing offensive tackle Andre Dillard and outside linebacker Arden Key. Both Dillard and Key are expected to start for the Titans in 2023. Dillard signed a three-year contract worth $29 million. Key signed a similar three-year deal worth $21 million. The 33rd Team website recently revealed the performance-based incentives contained in both Dillard’s and Key’s contract. Let’s examine.

We always hear about players signing deals with incentives. But what are the incentives?



I obtained contracts of 40+ players who signed this offseason and what their incentives are.



Daniel Jones, OBJ, JuJu, Sam Darnold, Bobby Wagner and more. Here it is:https://t.co/h0CNifvsZ6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 31, 2023

Dillard is expected to start at left tackle, replacing the released Taylor Lewan. Dillard’s $29 million contract contains an additional $6 million via incentives. Dillard’s incentives are split evenly throughout the three seasons, meaning Dillard can earn an additional $2 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Dillard can earn an additional $500,000 per season by playing 60-69% of the Titans’ offensive snaps. Those earnings rise exponentially to $1 million per campaign if Dillard plays 70-79% of snaps. If Dillard competes for 80-89% of the team’s regular-season snaps, the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen earns $1.5 million. And finally, Dillard earns the full $2 million if he remains in Tennessee’s starting lineup for 90-100% of offensive snaps.

The Titans were wise to place health-based incentives in Dillard’s contract. The former Washington State blocker struggled with injury in Philadelphia. Dillard suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury in 2020. Knee and forearm injuries limited him in 2021 and 2022.

Key will start opposite Harold Landry. Key is expected to replace Bud Dupree, who was released from his contract earlier this offseason. Key’s $21 million contract contains an additional $3 million via incentives. Like Dillard’s, Key’s incentives are split evenly throughout the three seasons, meaning Key can earn an additional $1 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Key can earn an additional $500,000 per season by recording 8-8.5 sacks. Key’s earnings rise exponentially to $750,000 per campaign if the former Jacksonville Jaguars defender totals between 9 and 9.5 sacks. If Key records a double-digit sack season (10-plus sacks), he’ll earn the full $1 million in available incentives.

If Key wants to earn these potential incentives, the former LSU standout must enjoy a career-best season in Tennessee. Key’s previous personal-best result was 6.5 sacks as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Titans general manager Ran Carthon was present alongside Key.