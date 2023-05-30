Titans agree to terms with first-round pick Peter Skoronski

Peter Skoronski and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract. It is the standard four-year deal with a fifth-year option for a first round pick. The breakdown of the contract:

Here's #Titans 1st Rounder Peter Skoronski's contract according to Spotrac:



- 4yrs/$19,673,318

- $11,307,868 signing bonus



Cap Hits

- 2023: $3,576,967

- 2024: $4,471,209

- 2025: $5,365,450

- 2026: $6,259,692



Spotrac's Current Top-51 Cap Space: $8,451,611 — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) May 30, 2023

Skoronski seems to working at guard in the early stages of OTAs. That is probably where he ends up, but they will take a look at all of the possible combinations before they take the field in week one against the New Orleans Saints.

This leaves Will Levis as the only pick that has not agreed to his rookie deal. It always takes a little bit more time with quarterbacks.

The Titans will end up with around $8 million in cap space after Levis is signed. That doesn’t give them a ton of space, but it should be enough to structure a proposal to present to DeAndre Hopkins. There are still some other moves they can make to clear more room.