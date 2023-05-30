Titans will hold joint practices with Vikings in Minnesota

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, announced today that the Vikings will host joint training camp practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the preseason matchup between the two teams on August 19th. These practices have become more common in recent years. It seems coaches would rather see their main guys in the controlled practice environment instead of the preseason game. We don’t know the exact dates of these practices yet.

You only get to see certain things in these practices, but one of the best things you get to see is defensive backs against receivers. The Titans’ DBs will get a good test against Justin Jefferson.

Here is the Titans' full preseason schedule:

Saturday, August 12: at Chicago Bears (Noon)

Saturday, August 19: at Minnesota Vikings (7 p.m.)

Friday, August 25: vs New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium (7:15 p.m.)

All times listed are Central. All games will be broadcast locally on WKRN.