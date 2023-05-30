Report: Tennessee Titans sign DT Jaleel Johnson

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

Johnson spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans last season. Both franchises are awfully familiar to the Titans. The Texans compete in the AFC South, and ex-Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was Arthur Smith’s DC in Atlanta last season. It should help Johnson make a quick acclimation to Tennessee.

The No. 109 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Johnson was a rotational player throughout the 2022 campaign. He recorded 12 solo tackles, three assists and three quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Johnson played a larger role in 2021. He totaled more than 300 defensive snaps. PFF awarded Johnson with a pass-rushing grade of 61.9, a run-stopping grade of 35.2, and an overall grade of 44.4.

A six-year NFL veteran, the 6-foot-3, 316-pound Johnson has appeared in 74 career contests with 21 starts. Johnson has totaled 125 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss. Johnson spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson will add depth and competition to the interior. Teair Tart is present at OTAs, but has yet to officially sign his tender. Johnson joins a crowded room that also includes a pair of undrafted free agents (T.K. McLendon Jr. and Shakel Brown), and a mixture of inexperienced second-and-third-year players like Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy and Tyler Shelvin.