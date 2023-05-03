Should the Titans pursue a reunion with Corey Davis?

The Tennessee Titans should remain in the market for a starting-caliber wide receiver. General manager Ran Carthon entered the 2023 NFL Draft with a massive need at the position. Carthon surprisingly didn’t address the position before drafting UT-Martin receiver Colton Dowell in the seventh round.

The current depth chart indicates Carthon is still looking for another contributor. It’s worth monitoring the developing situation between Corey Davis and the New York Jets. The Jets are appeasing to new franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jets General manager signed Randall Cobb on Wednesday to a one-year contract that contains $3 million fully guaranteed with an opportunity to earn an additional million via incentives. Cobb has always been a Rodgers favorite. Cobb was the second Rodgers-related addition at receiver of the offseason following the signing of Allen Lazard.

The Jets now have 4 wide receivers that are roster locks:



Garrett Wilson

Allen Lazard

Mecole Hardman

Randall Cobb



Corey Davis is due a $10.5M non-guaranteed salary. He seems to be an interesting roster decision coming up. https://t.co/9syScoXPbp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 3, 2023

Garrett Wilson and Mecole Hardman are also guaranteed top-four roster spots at receiver alongside Cobb and Lazard. The cash-strapped Jets could save $10.5 million against the 2023 cap by releasing Davis, per Spotrac. Davis appears to be the odd man out in East Rutherford.

Davis spent the first four years of his career with the Titans. It ended on a sour note between Davis and the Titans after former general manager Jon Robinson didn’t even offer Davis a contract in free agency. But Robinson is no longer the Titans’ decision maker, and Davis wouldn’t encounter a better opportunity for targets than the current one in Tennessee.

Davis recorded 65 receptions for 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Davis parlayed that performance into his current contract with the Jets. But Davis has yet to recapture those performances since departing Tennessee.

Davis would be an appropriate running mate for Treylon Burks. Davis, like Burks, is a big and physical boundary-type receiver. Mike Vrabel always appreciated Davis’ commitment to blocking. Vrabel would likely approve of a Davis reunion. Burks and Davis would give the Titans options on the boundary. Davis’ presence would open up more opportunities for Derrick Henry in the run game.

The Titans are still running a variation of the Kyle Shanahan zone-based offense Davis thrived in. The Jets run a similar scheme. Reuniting with Davis would give the Titans two playmaking weapons at receiver.

It’s worth acknowledging the Titans already parted with third, fifth, and sixth round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jon Robinson traded two of those picks away for Dennis Daley and Ugo Amadi. Carthon traded a 2024 third to move up for Will Levis. The Titans probably shouldn’t part with any capital in exchange for Davis via trade, although a strong argument could be made for the Titans’ 2024 seventh-round selection. The ideal scenario includes the Jets releasing Davis.

We’ll be playing close attention to the brewing split between Davis and the Jets.