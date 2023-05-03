Tennessee Titans UDFA Profile: Maryland WR Jacob Copeland adds game-changing speed

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed a number of undrafted free agents. Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jacob Copeland is one of the standout names. Copeland possesses an opportunity to make Tennessee’s final 53 man roster.

The #Titans are set to sign former Maryland and Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

It’s no surprise to see the Titans snag Copeland in undrafted free agency. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline previously reported that the Titans met “extensively” with Copeland at Maryland’s Pro Day. A role player, Copeland recorded 26 receptions for 376 receiving yards throughout 12 regular-season appearances in 2022.

Copeland was a standout performer at the NFL Scouting Combine. Copeland ran a 4.42 in the 40, but Pauline mentioned that Copeland was hand-timed as fast as 4.37 by onlooking scouts. Copeland’s 10-yard split was an elite 1.51. The Pensacola, Florida native also leaped a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump.

Analysts expected the Titans to address their need at receiver earlier than they did. Despite conducting an all-offense draft, new general manager Ran Carthon didn’t draft a receiver until selecting UT Martin wideout Colton Dowell in the seventh round. The lack of a drafted receiver on Day One or Two gives Copeland an opportunity to work his way into Tennessee’s rotation throughout training camp.

Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are the lone receivers on the current roster that are likely guaranteed 53 man roster spots. The Titans will carry a minimum of five, possibly six receivers. As things stand, Copeland will compete alongside the likes of Racey McMath, Dowell, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr.

Other undrafted free agents at the position include Kearis Jackson (Georgia) and Tre’Shaun Harrison (Oregon State). Carthon and Mike Vrabel should add more talent to this group at some point. Copeland should have a leg up on Kinsey and Roberson, who didn’t do enough to earn roster spots last offseason. It’s also a critical summer for McMath, who is running out of time.