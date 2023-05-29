Titans UDFA Profile: Boise State S Tyreque Jones

The Tennessee Titans signed a number of undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Boise State safety Tyreque Jones was one of the more intriguing additions. Jones’ pathway to Tennessee’s 53-man roster is a little easier to envision than most UDFA’s.

Former #BoiseState DB Tyreque Jones tells me he’s getting an undrafted free-agent opportunity with the #Titans.



Jones’ character is ELITE.



Career stats:

157 TKL | 12.0 TFL | 1.0 SK | 4 INT | 18 PD pic.twitter.com/tfm18A2RfG — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 30, 2023

The Titans are thin at safety behind starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. Carthon didn’t draft a safety in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nor did the Titans sign a safety in free agency. It’s led to cornerback Elijah Molden playing some safety at OTA’s.

A total of four safeties reached unrestricted free agency for the Titans his summer. None of them are back in Tennessee as of now. Joshua Kalu, A.J. Moore and Andrew Adams remain unsigned, the latter two of which suffered serious season-ending injuries. Lonnie Johnson Jr. signed elsewhere.

The Titans showed immediate interest in Jones at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones’ deal with the Titans included $35,000 in total guarantees, and a $10,000 signing bonus, per Doug Kyed. It signals Ran Carthon’s sense of urgency in ensuring the Titans landed Jones’ signature.

#Titans UDFA DB Tyreque Jones' deal includes $35k in total guarantees, $10k signing bonus. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2023

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Jones enjoyed an impressive six-year career at Boise State. Jones appeared in 59 total contests for the Broncos, totaling 157 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, four interceptions, two fumbles forced and two fumbles recovered. Jones primarily played the nickelback position throughout the 2022 campaign.

Jones wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he did test at Boise State’s Pro Day. Jones ran the 40-yard dash in a 80th-plus percentile 4.52 seconds. Jones leaped a 9-foot-11 broad jump and ran a 7.05 3-cone.

Jones has received some first-team reps at OTA’s. He’s a prime candidate to keep impressing Tennessee’s defensive coaching staff throughout the summer. Jones’ progress will be worth monitoring throughout training camp and the preseason.